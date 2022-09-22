PAGASA image

MANILA – Tropical storm Karding is expected to bring heavy rainfall in northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Karding was recently sighted 1,235 km east of northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with 80 kph gusts.

From Sunday midnight until afternoon, the storm is projected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

During the rest of Sunday until Monday early morning, moderate to heavy rains are likely in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Provinces, and La Union.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced in the northern portion of Aurora and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon (habagat), with partial influence by Karding, is expected also to bring occasional rains in southern Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 is likely to be raised in some areas in Luzon.

"Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted as early as tonight over the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon in anticipation of winds of at least strong breeze to near gale strength associated with the approaching tropical cyclone," it said.

Karding is projected to make landfall on the east coast of northern Luzon on Sunday, and may even intensify before that.

"It is likely to make landfall as a high-end tropical storm or a low-end severe tropical storm. Frictional effects of the rugged terrain of northern Luzon may result in some slight weakening, although Karding will most likely be at tropical storm category once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea," PAGASA said.

