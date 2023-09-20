AFP plans to file perjury charges vs 2 environmental activists

Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, the two missing environmental activists, arrive at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on September 19, 2023. The two were escorted by the local government from Bulacan and officially turned over to the CHR after being reported missing on September 2, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The two environmental activists who disputed authorities’ claim that they surrendered, and instead accused the military of abducting them, may face perjury charges.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines plans to file perjury charges against them, according to the Department of National Defense's budget sponsor at the House of Representatives Negros Oriental 6th District Representative Mercedes Alvarez.

She stressed that the AFP denies abducting Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. confirmed the plan in an interview with reporters after the DND’s budget hearing at the lower house.

He added that they are also eyeing to file subornation of perjury charges against those behind the alleged “tactic” to discredit the military.

"Kahit na ang Chief Public Attorney, si Atty. [Persida Rueda] Acosta nandoon, siniguro niya na walang coercion na nangyari. ‘Yung stepfather ng isang babaeng andoon ay andoon mismo at tinanong niya ang kanyang step daughter kung gusto ng private counsel. Ayaw daw. Tapos biglang babaligtad," Teodoro said.

"Ang recourse dito ay mag-file ng perjury case, and then they can prove the truth. Kasi amin ang ebidensya ay matibay na nasa likod ng Armed Forces. Normally hindi ko ito-tolerate ang mga talagang kahit haka-haka lang pina-i-imbestigahan ko. Pero ito maliwanag ang ebidensya na unfair ang pagparatang sa mga kasundaluhan dito," he added.

"Gusto ko malaman kung sino ang promotor o utak nito para ma-file-an ng subornation of perjury charges at iba pa. Para magsilbing leksyon na hindi pwedeng linlangin nitong mga taong ito ang taumbayan sa pamamagitan ng mga tactics na ganito, matibay ang ebidensya eh."

Kabataan Party List Rep. Raoul Manuel slammed the AFP’s plan to file charges against the activists. But Alvarez asserted there were witnesses when the two activists filed their affidavit.

"Will the AFP admit to abducting the two young women?” Manuel asked.

“No, Mr. Speaker and the AFP plans to file perjury charges against the two,” Alvarez replied.

“We are so shocked with that kind of response from the AFP... Hindi natin alam kung anong tipo ng panlilinlang ‘yung ginawa sa kanila or coercion para ma-pwersa sila na pumirma sa affidavit, at ngayon na matapang nilang isiniwalat ang nangyari sa kanila, sila pa ang sasampahan ng perjury,” Manuel said.

“There were witnesses who were there during the signing of said affidavit. Not only of voluntary surrender as well as the signing of said affidavit. The PAO lawyers were there, the stepfather of one of the ladies was there, and they were even asked if they were coerced into signing by her stepfather, and she denied being coerced,” Alvarez explained.

"Early September, may mga kababayan natin na naka-witness ng pagdukot. Pagdukot, dahil may naiwang sandals, may naiwang tsinelas at mismong mga kababayan natin ang nagpost sa social media. How can we expect such an affidavit to really bear weight, lalo na kung nangyari ang pagpirma sa affidavit sa isang setting kung saan ang mga kabataang kababaihang ito ay nasa isang sitwasyon na vulnerable sila. Nasa lugar sila kung sino man ang nag-abduct sa kanila,” Manuel said.

"They were labeled as voluntary surrenderees because they said they voluntarily surrendered. Again, there were witnesses, they made a sworn statement. If you made a sworn statement and you recanted, you will be subjected to perjury charges of needed… It is most critical today that the truth prevails, because mistrust seems to have been the default reaction. We stand with our Philippine Army,” Alvarez replied.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

-- Activists 'coerced'? --

Manuel asserted the activists were coerced into signing the affidavit -- a claim Alvarez denied.

"Unfair ang sitwasyon kung saan na-pwersa pumirma ng affidavit ang dalawa. Galing na rin mismo sa bunganga ng ating mga biktima ang naging sitwasyon noong sila ay pinapirman ng affidavit,” Manuel said.

“Galing din sa bunganga ng tatay ng isa sa mga babae na ‘yun na voluntarily nag-surrender sila,” Alvarez replied.

"Hindi na sila bata. They are above 18, 20 plus na sila, kaya nila mag-isip on their own. Sana hindi maliitin ng AFP ang kapasidad ng ating mga kabataan na magsalita on their own,” Manuel replied.

The two lawmakers continued to engage in a heated debate, when Manuel raised the taking down of the livestream video of the press conference attended by the activists. The press conference was called by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict

"Kung walang mali, bakit tinake down ng NTF-ELCAC ang press conference, right after nag-admit ang dalawang kababaihan na inabduct sila ng military?” Manuel asked.

“The NTF-ELCAC is not within this department. But if you are talking about taking down of videos, I believe it is all over social media. So there is no taking down of any videos,” Alvarez replied.

"That is a lie,” Manuel said in response.

“The DND or the AFP was not the one who made the press conference so it is not correct to say that we are lying. We have not taken down any video,” Alvarez retorted.

On Tuesday, Castro and Tamano, whom authorities said last week had surrendered to the military told a government-organized press conference that they had been abducted and coerced into signing affidavits.

Tamano, a coordinator of the Ecumenical Bishops Forum, said that she and Castro were walking on the road on September 2 when they were grabbed. Activist and environmental groups earlier said the two were taken in Orion, Bataan while conducting research on Manila Bay reclamation.

The NTF-ELCAC and police in a press conference last week said that Castro and Tamano had surrendered to the Army's 70th Infantry Battalion in Bulacan province.

They also said that the two had signed affidavits and that they had voluntarily left "the communist movement".

RELATED VIDEO: