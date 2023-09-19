Environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano appear with government officials in a press conference in Plaridel, Bulacan on Sept. 19, 2023. Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two environmental activists whom authorities said last week had surrendered to the military told a government-organized press conference on Tuesday that they had been abducted and coerced into signing affidavits.

Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano were flanked by government officials in a press conference called by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and were expected to shed light on reports that they had been abducted.

"Ang totoo po ay dinukot kami ng mga militar sakay ng van. Napilitan din kami na sumurrender dahil pinagbantaan yung buhay namin. 'Yun po ang totoo," Castro of AKAP Ka Manila Bay.

(The truth is the military forced us into a van. We were forced to say we surrendered because our lives were being threatened. That is the truth.)

Tamano, a coordinator of the Ecumenical Bishops Forum, said that she and Castro were walking on the road on September 2 when they were grabbed. Activist and environmental groups earlier said the two were taken in Orion, Bataan while conducting research on Manila Bay reclamation.

"May tumigil pong SUV sa harap namin tapos dinukot po kami. Pinilit kami pasamahin sa kanila," she said. "Yun din po yung totoo. Akala po namin sindikato pero kilala po nila kami."

(An SUV stopped in front of us and grabbed us. They forced us to go with them. That, too, is the truth. We even thought they were a [kidnapping] syndicate but they knew our names.)

The NTF-ELCAC and police in a press conference last week said that Castro and Tamano had surrendered to the Army's 70th Infantry Battalion in Bulacan province.

They also said that the two had signed affidavits and that they had voluntarily left "the communist movement".

'AFFIDAVITS UNTRUE'

Castro, at the same press conference, disavowed the affidavits.

"Hindi rin namin ginusto na mapunta kami sa kustodiya ng mga militar. Hindi rin totoo yung laman ng affidavit dahil ginawa yon, pinirmahan yun sa loob ng kampo ng militar. Wala na kaming magagawa sa mga pagkakataon na yun," she said.

(It is also not true that we wanted to be in military custody. The contents of the affidavits are not true because those were done and signed while we were in the military camp. We had no choice at that point.)

Officials at the press conference — including Lt. Col. Ronnel Dela Cruz, commander of the 70th IB — said they knew nothing of the alleged abduction.

"Ang pinanghahawakan po namin ngayon kasi pumirma po sila ng kustodiya," Dela Cruz said, adding the military views the two activists as surrenderees.

(We are holding on to the fact that they signed custody papers)

NTF-ELCAC Director Alexander Umpar, meanwhile, said that the anti-communist task force will stand by what the military reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, rights group Karapatan said that authorities have no reason to keep Castro and Tamano in custody.