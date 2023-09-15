Home  >  News

2 missing environmental activists in police custody

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:29 AM

Two Filipino environmental activists who went missing earlier this months are now in police custody. A security official calls reports of their abduction an elaborate hoax. But rights groups are not convinced no abduction took place. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023
