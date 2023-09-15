Home > News 2 missing environmental activists in police custody ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Filipino environmental activists who went missing earlier this months are now in police custody. A security official calls reports of their abduction an elaborate hoax. But rights groups are not convinced no abduction took place. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight Read More: Filipino environmental activists PNP police abduction /video/news/09/16/23/family-of-slain-ofw-disappointed-with-killers-sentence/overseas/09/16/23/man-arrested-for-manslaughter-over-dog-attack-in-uk/life/09/15/23/filipino-brands-tampok-sa-uk-autumn-fair/news/multimedia/slideshow/09/15/23/the-day-in-photos-september-15-2023/video/sports/09/15/23/mpl-s12-echo-omega-face-press-after-clash