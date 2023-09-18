President Bongbong Marcos Jr. chats with Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong during the F1 race in Singapore. Marcos/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday night.



Marcos said his discussions with Lee and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong were "promising."

"Our countries can expect enhanced collaboration on multiple fronts to address common global challenges," the Philippine leader said on Facebook.

"Later in the evening, we watched Ferrari clinch the podium at the F1 Grand Prix!" he added.

First Lady Liza Marcos, who accompanied the President, said Formula 1 "is a global sport that provides opportunities for networking with a diverse range of people -- including political figures, celebrities, and business leaders."

Marcos Jr. attended the F1 Grand Prix "upon the invite of Prime Minister Lee", the Palace said.

The President also flew to Singapore with his family for the F1 race last year.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During Marcos Jr.'s latest official visit to Singapore, he received the confirmation for an P11-billion investment pledge from tech firm Dyson, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

It added that Malaysian retail specialist Valiram Group is looking at expanding its operations in the Philippines by developing airport outlets for duty-free retail.

Marcos also attended the 10th Asian Conference in Singapore, addressed the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit, and visited Filipino workers in the island nation.