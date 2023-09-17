President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and other Philippine officials met with Dyson executives in Singapore. Screen grab from RTVM.

MANILA - Singapore's Dyson and Malaysia's Valiram Group are eyeing to invest in the Philippines, following separate meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos met with Dyson officials on Saturday, where he got confirmation that the Singapore-based multinational technology company is looking to invest around P11 billion in the Philippines in the next two years.

Dyson said the investment will go into a new research and development center, which would generate around 1,250 employees by mid-2024.

Valiram Group, meanwhile, expressed interest in expanding their operations in the Philippines in the next five years.

Among Valiram's priorities include having duty-free access at the airports by building more airport walk-through stores.

Established in 1935, Valiram is Southeast Asia's leading luxury goods and retail specialist with a presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau and Vietnam.

Marcos was in Singapore from Wednesday to Sunday for the Milken Institute's Asia Summit and to attend the finals of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023, upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.