Passengers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Meralco on Sunday confirmed that problems in the loadside facility of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 caused the outage there on Friday evening.

In a statement, Meralco VP and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said the power distributor's facilities inside the airport were working properly.

"Batay sa resulta ng imbestigasyon, walang naging problema sa Meralco facilities at nakumpirmang loadside facility ng terminal ang nagkaisyu," Zaldarriaga said.

(Based on the results of our investigation, there were no problems experienced in the Meralco facilities. It was confirmed that the terminal's loadside facility was having difficulties.)

The company also said that power in NAIA Terminal 3's key facilities was restored at around 6 a.m. Saturday, citing a report from the airport's engineers.

"Minabuti na rin ng Meralco na manatili sa site at mag-assist habang inaayos ng mga airport engineer ang nakitang problema sa kanilang facility," Zaldarriaga added.

(Meralco also chose to remain on site and provide assistance while airport engineers were fixing the problem in their facility.)

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific director for corporate communications Carmina Romero said the airline's operations have returned to normal.

This was after 4 Cebu Pacific domestic and international flights were canceled following the outage.

A total of 16 international and 15 domestic flights, meanwhile, were affected by the power interruption, NAIA said in a statement.

"Affected passengers on the [canceled] flights have been rebooked to the next available flights within the next 24 hours, and have been informed of their new flight schedule," the airline said in a statement.

—with report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: