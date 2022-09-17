31 flights affected by power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

Thirty of the 31 flights disrupted by the power interruption that occurred at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Friday night have all departed and arrived, Manila International Airport Authority spokesperson Connie Bungag confirmed.

According to MIAA, 21 departure flights and 9 arrival flights were affected by the outage past 11 p.m.

Cebu Pacific meanwhile cancelled three flights due to the power outage.

The affected passengers heading to Caticlan and Cebu, however, were boarded on a different airplane.

Those headed to Indonesia meanwhile, were ushered into hotels first.

On the other hand, the initially canceled Cebu Pacific flight to Hong Kong resumed its trip and has departed.

According to MIAA, the power interruption began at 11 p.m. Friday. Electricity was restored at around 6 o'clock in the morning.

MIAA clarified in a statement issued on September 17 that the power outage slowed airport operations because "Airlines were forced to manually check-in and load baggage".

The agency added the processing of immigration passengers also took longer than usual.

Based on the joint probe of MIAA management and MERALCO, the cause of the power outage was traced to the Terminal 3 power substation.

DoTR apologized to passengers and airport stakeholders for the inconvenience.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, technical people from airport engineering and operations are on site to normalize the power outage at NAIA T3," Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Long queues meanwhile were noticeable at the terminal.

MIAA, however, said it is normal, as there is usually an uptick in passengers around this time as check in counters open at the same time.