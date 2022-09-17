Cebu Pacific cancels some flights amid NAIA power outage

NAIA: Power interruption caused by terminal's substation

MANILA (UPDATE)— Cebu Pacific on Saturday said it was canceling some of its flights following the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

While the "situation begins to normalize," Cebu Pacific announced Saturday morning that the following flights were canceled September 17.

5J 573/574 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila

A total of 16 international and 15 domestic flights, meanwhile, were affected by the power interruption, NAIA said in a statement.

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Departure

5J 951 Manila-Davao

5J 473 Manila-Bacolod

5J 381 Manila-Cagayan

5J 635 Manila-Puerto Princesa

5J 961 Manila-Davao

5J 991 Manila-General Santos

5J 451 Manila-Iloilo

5J 551 Manila-Cebu

5J 651 Manila-Tacloban

5J 357 Manila-Roxas

5J 481 Manila-Bacolod

5J 851 Manila-Zamboanga

Arrival

5J 2506 Cebu-Manila

5J 3966 Davao-Manila

TK 265 Cebu-Manila

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

Departure

EK 335 Manila-Dubai

QR 929 Manila-Doha

Z2 942 Manila-Kuala Lumpur

TK 265 Manila-Istanbul

5J 929 Manila-Bangkok

5J 813 Manila-Singapore

SQ 915 Manila-Singapore

EK 337 Manila-Dubai

5J 5038 Manila-Nagoya

Arrival

5J 827 Osaka-Manila

Z2 232 Denpasar-Manila

5J 502 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

5J 804 Singapore-Manila

SQ 918 Singapore-Manila

EK 336 Dubai-Manila

"Affected passengers on the above flights have been rebooked to the next available flights within the next 24 hours, and have been informed of their new flight schedule," the airline said in a statement.

Coordination with Meralco normalized the power supply of portions of NAIA Terminal 3.

WHAT HAPPENED

NAIA said power in the terminal has been restored around 6 a.m. The power outage happened around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

"The power outage disrupted airport operations as the airlines had to resort to manual check-in and loading of baggage while processing of passengers at immigration took longer than usual," the statement read.



Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista, in a phone interview, said he rushed to NAIA Terminal 3 early Saturday as soon as he received the report from the airport's general manager Cesar Chiong.



Initial reports received by Bautista indicated that the power trip out triggered the airport generator to activate but its computer system slowed down due to its system's technical requirements.

However, some areas are still being inspected by airport engineers because of the low voltage disabling some computers at the immigration counters.

The problem was traced later on to the substation of NAIA Terminal 3, following a joint probe conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority and Meralco. Airline authorities did not elaborate.



Bautista apologized to the affected passengers and assured the public that authorities are monitoring the situation.



—With a report by Raoul Esperas

