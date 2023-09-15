Jullebee Cabilis Ranara. Handout



MANILA — The family of slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara has "has not received any compensation" from her employer, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the final decision of Kuwaiti courts would determine the amount of the compensation, which could still be appealed.

"Lahat ng kanilang nakuhang benefits galing sa pating pamahalaan yan. For example galing kay President Bongbong Marcos mismo, galing sa Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, galing sa amin," he added.

(All of the benefits they received came from the government.)

"Hinihintay natin yung decision kasi dapat mayroon yang hatol, yung decision, kailangang may kasama 'yung indication kung magkano ang kailangang bayaran ng akusado o ngayon kung dehado, convicted na sa pamilya," he said.

(We are waiting for the decision because it will indicate how much the accused or the convicted individual would give.)

The 35-year-old Ranara’s burned remains were found in a desert in Kuwait in January. An autopsy report showed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The 17-year-old son of her employer was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for her death.



Since the sentence could still be appealed, the DFA official said the employer "would not give any compensation right away."

"Susubaybayan natin yan. Pero dapat magkaroon," he said.

(We will monitor it. There should be a compensation.)

Some 1.8 million Filipinos work abroad and close to 6 percent of them were based in Kuwait in 2021, according to government data.

The Department of Migrant Workers had ordered a review of the bilateral labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait following Ranara's death.