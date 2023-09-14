Jullebee Ranara's killer sentenced to 15-year imprisonment

Relatives and loved ones turn emotional as Filipina migrant worker Jullebee Ranara is laid to rest at the Golden Haven Memorial Park in Las Piñas in February 2023. The burned remains of the 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker were left in a desert in Kuwait by the 17-year old son of Ranara’s employer, who confessed to the crime. ABS-CBN News/File

The killer of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara has been sentenced to 15-year imprisonment for murder in Kuwait, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

According to the DFA, Turki Ayed Al-Azmi was also slapped with a 1-year jail time for driving without license by a Kuwaiti court.

Since the killer was a minor, there were lesser penalties, according to the DFA. Al-Azmi has 30 days to appeal the judgement to the Court of First Instance.

"The family of the OFW has been informed and is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government," the DFA said.

The DFA also expressed gratitude to Kuwaiti authorities for a "speedy resolution of the case, in the pursuit of justice for our slain kababayan."

Ranara was found dead in a desert in the Gulf State on Jan. 21. An autopsy report showed Ranara was pregnant at the time of her death.

Al-Azmi was the 17-year-old son of Ranara's employer.

Due to the crime, the Department of Migrant Workers ordered a review of the bilateral labor agreement between Philippines and Kuwait.

—With a report from Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

