CSC Chairman Karlo Alexei Nograles faced the Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices of the Commission on Appointments on Sept. 7, 2022, for his confirmation.

MANILA — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Thursday said it was eyeing the institutionalization of a point system that would help regularize the employment of long-time job order and contract of service workers in the government.

CSC chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles said government agencies only have until this year to absorb these workers into the bureaucracy.

"Ang latest na napag-usapan namin ng Commission...ay magkaroon po tayo ng point system, preferential rating system [sa] mga JOs (job order) at COS (contract of service) na matagal na nagtatrabaho sa government offices, magkaroon ng plus points sa civil service exam," Nograles told lawmakers.

(What we discussed in the commission is we should have a point system, a preferential rating system for JOs and COS who have long worked in government offices, give them plus points in the civil service exam.)

Nograles said one limitation to joining government service is failing the civil service exam.

"Paano ba natin gagawin na itong mga JOs and COS na hindi naman makapasa sa CSC ay maging eligible, without violating merit and fitness," Nograles said.

(What can we do for these JOs and COS who cannot pass the CSC, so that they would be eligible, without violating merit and fitness?)

Under a CSC and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) order, these workers should be absorbed into the civil service by the end of this year, Nograles noted.

"Pagdating po ng December 31, 2022 ay dapat po itong mga JOs at COS ay dapat ma-absorb na po ng kani-kanilang mga opisina o government offices," Nograles said.

(By December 31, 2022, these JOs at COS should be absorbed by their respective offices.)

The DBM cut the 2023 budget of the CSC by P765.803 million, down to P1.96 billion in 2023 from P2.7 billion in 2022.

For 2023, the commission will continue formulating human resource policies responsive to the current needs of civil servants, such as flexible work arrangements.

