CSC chief urges new gov't officials to undergo civil service training

MANILA - Civil Service Commissioner Aileen Lizada is encouraging newly elected officials to undergo Civil Service Commission (CSC) training to guide them in serving the public.

During Monday’s Laging Handa public briefing, Lizada scored the need for newly elected officials on how they can improve their services.

"We encourage 'yung mga newly elected officials to attend 'yung ginagawa ng regional offices namin na mga local executive forums to appear personally," she said.

"Para alam nila kung ano yung role nila when it comes to hiring, dos and don’ts within their respective offices," she added.

Lizada said they can give training on the local government unit's roles in implementing policies under CSC as civil servants, as well as technical support for HR officers and practitioners which includes appointments, performance management, learning and development to institutionalize meritocracy.

"We know that the heart is there, the compassion is there but it has to be with substance that’s what we provide sa CSC po, the learning and development intervention, mayroon din po tayong technical support sa mga human resource management officers and practitioners," Lizada said.