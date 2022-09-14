Parehong aminado ang Civil Service Commission (CSC) at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) na malaki ang kani-kanilang backlogs pagdating sa pagdaraos ng mga pagsusulit.

Ang CSC ang nagsasagawa ng civil service exams para sa mga gustong pumasok sa gobyerno, habang ang PRC naman ang humahawak sa licensure examinations para sa mga professional.

Ayon kay CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles, malaki ang epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic, lalo't may isang taon na hindi nagdaos ang CSC ng civil service exam.

"Based on the pre-pandemic po kasi namin, we had about 500,000 na examinees namin and then nagkaroon ng pandemic, 2020 wala, tapos noong 2021, 14,000 [examinees] lang kasi nagcha-change ang alert levels eh," sabi ni Nograles sa organizational meeting ng House Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation.

Ngayong 2022, nagdaos ang CSC ng 3 civil service exams kung saan 360,000 ang lumahok sa pagsusulit.

"We know we need to expand in 2023, so what we plan to do, ang Commission, we will expand the slots by looking for bigger venues," sabi ni Nograles.

Nais naman ng CSC na pabilisin ang kanilang "digital transformation" para mas mapadali ang pagdadaos ng civil service exams.

"Kahit mayroon tayong computerized exams in the regions, very limited ang slots and limited din siya sa agency requests. But we are now, hopefully in 2023, when our budget is passed by Congress, we will now be able to establish our ICT (information and communications technology) office, kasi ang ICT office sang CSC," paliwanag pa ni Nograles.

Sa ngayon nasa higit 145,000 na trabaho sa gobyerno sa buong bansa ang hindi pa umano napupunan, ayon sa CSC.

Ang PRC naman, nakapagdaos ng professional licensure exam pero para lamang sa physicians noong 2020 dahil sa hiling ng Department of Health na madagdagan ang healthcare workforce.

"In 2022, we are beginning to catch up with our backlog of so many graduates who were not able to take the licensure examinations in 2020 and 2021," sabi ni PRC acting chairperson Dr. Jose Cueto.

"For the 2022, we have 236,000 examinees and next month we will have the professional teachers numbering about 220,000 examinees, they constitute the biggest number of examinees, actually 75 percent of our examinees," dagdag pa niya.

Humihiling naman sila sa Kongreso ng dagdaag na pondo na P72 milyon para mapalakas din ang computer-based licensure examinations at mapadali ang pagdaraos ng mga pagsusulit.

"Our plan is to develop 6 regional offices with the capability to have testing rooms or testing buildings," sabi ni Dr. Cueto

"We have constantly increasing number of professional for 2023-2024. If we will be given budget, we will develop, aside from NCR, Legaspi, Lucena, Region 5 and Region 4A, Davao because they can accommodate bigger number of examinees," aniya.

