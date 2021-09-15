MANILA (UPDATE) — More students registered in basic education this year as the Department of Education (DepEd) reported Wednesday reaching more than 26 million enrollees.

According to DepEd data, as of early Wednesday, 26.3 million learners have enrolled for School Year 2021-2022, surpassing last year's total of 26.2 million enrollees.

The previous enrollment figure, however, saw about a million students skip the first year under distance or remote learning.

Of the total 26.3 million, 20 million are in public schools while 1.6 million are in private schools, data showed.

More than 4.5 million are learners in Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 who underwent early registration from March to May.

Over 53,000 are enrolled in state universities and colleges, and local universities and colleges offering basic education, according to the data.

In a statement, the department thanked parents and students "who continue to put their trust and support in DepEd and for learning continuity amidst the pandemic."

The agency also thanked its field offices, school heads and teachers "for their dedication and hard work in encouraging the public to enroll."

Enrollment in 11 of the 17 regions have exceeded their 2020 turnout, "indicating that learners who did not enroll last year are returning in the basic education system," the DepEd said.

The agency said it is still expecting the total number of enrollees to increase since the enrollment period, which began last Aug. 16, was extended until Sept. 30.



Philippine schools, which resumed classes last Monday, are once again implementing distance learning as in-person classes remain banned due to the pandemic.

The DepEd continues to push for a dry run of limited in-person classes in parts of the country with low COVID-19 cases, a proposal that President Duterte has twice rejected due to the threat of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

RELATED VIDEO