DepEd extends enrollment period until Sept. 30

MANILA — The Department of Education is extending the enrollment period for public schools until the end of September.

Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said the DepEd's executive committee agreed to move the last day of enrollment to Sept. 30.

Initially, the enrollment period was set from August 16 to Sept. 13, the first day of classes for School Year 2021 to 2022.

"Magpapalabas tayo ng [memorandun kung] saan ang DepEd ay tatanggap ng enrollees hanggang Sept. 30, 2021," Escobedo said during the virtual school opening program.

"Umaasa tayo na sa buwan na ito, mahihigitan natin ang numero ng enrollment natin noong School Year 2020 to 2021," he added.

As of early Monday, more than 24.6 million learners have registered in basic education, equivalent to 93.8 percent of the 26.2 million students enrolled in the previous school year.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in her speech at the same event, noted that the current enrollment figure has yet to include those who registered in the Alternative Learning System and in Philippine schools overseas.

This year, Philippine schools will continue to implement remote learning, under which students study from their homes through printed and digital modules, online classes, TV and radio.

