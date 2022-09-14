This PAGASA photo shows the location of storm Nanmadol at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

MANILA — Tropical storm Nanmadol slightly intensified and might enter the Philippine area of responsibility as a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said before noon Wednesday.

Nanmadol was sighted 1,930 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and up to 90 kph gusts.

Moving "slowly" northeastward, the tropical cyclone could enter the Philippine area on Thursday evening or Friday morning and would be named "Josie," PAGASA said.

PAGASA photo

While Nanmadol is not seen to directly affect the country's weather, it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and stir rains over the western sections of southern Luzon and Visayas beginning Wednesday or Thursday, the weather agency said.

"As such, the issuance of a Weather Advisory is not ruled out should heavy rains become possible or likely," it added.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, meanwhile, may be experienced over Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Aklan, and Antique, according to PAGASA's 24-hour weather forecast issued at 4 a.m.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers within the forecast period.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

