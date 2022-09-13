Tropical depression intensifies into storm outside PAR

MANILA -- A tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a storm.

The storm, with the international name Nanmadol, was last seen 1,910 km east of extreme northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is moving east northeastward at 10 kph. State weather bureau PAGASA said Nanmadol is expected to keep moving in that direction before sharply turning northwestward later Wednesday as it speeds up towards PAR.

Nanmadol is expected to enter PAR Thursday evening or Friday morning, at which point it will be named Josie.

PAGASA said the storm is expected to remain far from the Philippine land mass and may not directly affect the weather in the country. It may, however, enhance the southwest monsoon, according to the state weather bureau.