MANILA—The volume of COVID-19 patients arriving at Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas in Cavite has reached such a critical level that ambulances carrying more infected people are forced to park in surrounding premises, its chief said Tuesday.

The hospital has 30 coronavirus patients, while more are suspected or probable, said its chief of clinics Ma. Luisa Campos Cagingin.

Some 93 of its health workers have also contracted COVID-19, Cagingin added.

"We're really dwindling and down to capacity," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Ang dami ng ambulance na naka-park around our hospital from faraway places like Laguna, Batangas and Bulacan. (There are many ambulances parked around the hospita.)"

Pagamutan will still accept emergency cases, life-threatening cases, and those schedule for caesarian section and imminent deliveries, she added.

"I think we just have to balance the number of health workers and the patients," Cagingin said.

The public is urged to observe minimum health standard following the hospital's dire situation.

"Ngayong na-declare na (Now that we've declared we're at) full capacity, I think it might make them more careful to safety protocols. Kasi ngayon alam nila wala na silang maatatakbuhan (Because now they know they have nowhere to go)," Cagingin said.

"They better be on their toes, wearing masks following rules, kasi mahihirapan sila kapag sila ay nagkasakit (because they'll make things hard for themselves if they become ill)."