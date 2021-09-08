Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Some hospitals in Ilocos Sur are operating at capacity and in short supply of oxygen amid surge in COVID-19 infections, its governor said Wednesday.

Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Luis Singson said the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital-Gabriela Silang had stopped accepting non-COVID-19 cases.

All COVID-19 beds in the district hospitals of Magsingal, Narvacan, Santa Lucia and Sinait were also occupied, data from the Department of Health as of Sept. 6 also showed.

The province currently has 2,084 active COVID-19 cases, of which 11 were Delta variants, Singson said.

"Talagang hirap na hirap po ang aming mga health-care workers. Talagang nag-surge po. Talagang hindi na po ma-control kaya nagsara na rin po ang ibang ospital po namin," he told Teleradyo.

(That's why our health-care workers are struggling. Some hospitals closed its doors because of the surge.)

The soaring infections are also stretching the province's oxygen supplies. Some resorts and hotels were also being used as isolation facilities.

To date, over 200 medical frontliners in Ilocos Sur have caught the coronavirus, Singson said. The province's COVID-19 death toll stood at 177.

In the interview, the governor also disclosed that the towns of Cabugao, San Juan and Sto. Domingo had been placed under granular lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

The provincial government assured they would give foods packs to the affected residents.

"Sana maunawaan ng aming mga kababayan kung ganun ka istrikto ang border dahil nga meron na po tayong local transmission. Talagang punong-puno na ang health-care facilities natin kaya mahigpit ang ating border control," Singson said.

(I hope our constituents will understand the strict border control because we already have local transmission. Our health-care facilities are full.)

