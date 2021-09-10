The facade of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The country's largest COVID-19 referral center is operating beyond capacity, its spokesperson said Friday, with about 100 patients waiting to be admitted.

"Puno pa din (We are still full). We are full capacity," Philippine General Hospital spokesperson Dr. Jonas Del Rosario told Teleradyo.

The PGH has exceeded it 300-bed capacity for COVID-19 admissions as infections soared in the country fueled by the virulent Delta variant.

It currently has 304 patients, some 35 patients at the emergency room while dozens are waitlisted due to the respiratory illness, he said.

"Ang huling silip ko (Last time I checked), I may not be very accurate, at least, easily mga (there are) 100 ang nasa waitlist na may (on waitlist with) COVID," Del Rosario said.

"Siguro, mga 40 percent dun nangangailangan ng (Maybe, about 40 percent of them require) high-flow oxygen, ventilator."

Del Rosario advised the public they might not be able to provide immediate hospital care should they seek treatment at PGH.

"Mahirap pong mag-walk-in sa PGH ngayon, sa emergency room kung may COVID dahil nga puno, dahil marami ang naka-admit," he said.

(It's hard for walk-ins in PGH now, in the emergency room if there's COVID-19 because [the hospital] is full, because many are admitted.)

This is a blow to Philippine's health system, as PGH is home to top medical experts. Most of the hospital's patients also belong to the country's poorest.

Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine, the country's second strictest lockdown level, until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For the past week, the Philippines has been logging record-high infections as it continues to battle the more contagious Delta variant.