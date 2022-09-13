Kin of missing sabungeros hope to meet with Marcos Jr.

The families of missing cockfight bettors or "sabungeros" held a vigil in front of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Quezon City on Tuesday.

They appealed to surface their missing kin who were last seen at various cockfighting arenas in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

"Sa isang taon at limang buwan na nawala ang asawa ko, ganun na rin kami katagal na walang kuryente. Hirap para sa lahat, pati kalooban namin. Sa mga taong gumawa nun sa asawa ko, sana marinig n'yo kami. Hindi masamang tao ang asawa ko," said Maria Teresa Japag, wife of the missing Nerio Antecristo.

(It's been 1 year and 5 months since my husband went missing, that's also how long we've been out of power. It's been really difficult for us. To those who abducted my husband, we hope you hear us. My husband is not a bad person.)

"Sana makarating ito sa mahal na pangulo na tanging kaligayahan lang namin ang mabuo ang aming pamilya, kahit wala kaming pera. Bigyan n'yo sana kami ng katarungan at pansin," she added.

(I hope this reaches the president. We just want our families to be reunited, even though we don't have money. I hope the government will hear us to get justice.)

The families were looking to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to speak to him about their concerns.

The group sent a letter to Malacañang on August 8.

"Humihingi kami ng appointment, lahat ng pamilya ng missing sabungero," said Mario Velasco Jr., father of missing 34-year-old Mark Joseph Velasco.

(We're requesting for an appointment, including all of the families of missing sabungeros.)

According to Mario, his son has been missing since January 13 this year, after participating in a cockfight at the Manila Arena in Sta. Cruz.

Carmen Malaca’s son, Edgar, meanwhile, has been missing for over eight months now, after going to a cockfighting house in Batangas.

She hopes Edgar, together with 34 other missing cockfight bettors, would still be found alive.

"Sana ibigay n'yo [government] ang tulong n'yo sa aming pamilyang nawawala. Hindi po ba kayo naaawa sa mga pamilyang nakikita niyo? Mahigit 8 buwan nang nawawala ang anak ko, wala pa ring balita. Ang sakit para sa isang ina,” Malaca said, crying.

(I hope the government will extend assistance to the families of missing persons. Can't you see our pain? It's been more than 8 months since my son went missing and we don't hear anything about him. It's painful for a mother like me.)

Malaca also slammed individuals who allegedly offered one of the relatives of the missing "sabungero" P1 million in exchange for ending the search for their missing kin.

