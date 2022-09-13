RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility slightly intensified on Tuesday morning and could stir monsoon rains later this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Spotted 1,740 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m., the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 70 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

It said the tropical cyclone would remain far from the Philippine landmass and would not directly affect weather conditions.

"However, it may enhance the Southwest Monsoon within the forecast period. This may bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas beginning tomorrow or on Thursday," it said.

The tropical depression may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours. Moving northward "slowly," it may enter the Philippine area on Thursday afternoon or evening and will be named "Josie," PAGASA said.

"Current forecast scenario shows that this tropical cyclone will enter the PAR as a typhoon," the weather agency said.

In the meantime, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the trough or extension of typhoon Muifa (formerly called Inday) and localized thunderstorms.

