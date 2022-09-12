Typhoon Inday leaves PH area of responsibility

MANILA (UPDATE)- Typhoon Inday slowed down and has left the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said early Tuesday.

PAGASA said in a Facebook post the weather disturbance left the country's weather monitoring system at 12:40.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin on Monday, PAGASA said Inday was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 170 kph gusts.

The state weather bureau maintained its gale warning for the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to Inday.

