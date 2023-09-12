Senators commit to increase PCG budget to address West PH Sea 'harassment'

The Philippine Flag hoisted on BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Several senators on Tuesday reiterated their call to beef up the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), more so after the series of harassment experienced by the Philippines during its recent trips to the West Philippine Sea.

During the investigation of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation into the recent aggressive actions of the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea, panel chair Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sought for ways to "put an end to foreign intimidation and harassment" in order to "maintain peace and stability in the region."

Meanwhile, Sen. Robin Padilla said the PCG must be given a bigger budget in 2024 so it would not be "forced to depend" on US assistance.

"Sa ngayon, masyado tayong umaasa sa tulong ng Amerikano... Sana mabigyan natin ng pansin madagdagan ng budget ang Coast Guard, para sila talaga ang bida," Padilla said.

He likewise voiced his "concerns" about the supposed deployment of US forces in the latest resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

Padilla was worried that the involvement of United States would further escalate the tension in the waterway considering its own conflict with China.

"Tayo ang maiipit sa gitna," he said.

Under the 2024 National Expenditure Program, the PCG was granted P24 billion in the next fiscal year.

"Parang kulang na kulang ang P24 bilyon," Padilla lamented.

For her part, Sen. Risa Hontiveros wants to give the PCG more intelligence and confidential funds given its role in securing Philippine waters.

"Kung may mga civilian agencies na hindi naman mandato ang pagtugon sa national security issues natin nakakatanggap ng confidential and intel funds, bakit naman ang Coast Guard hindi? Hindi ba dapat mas sa kanila ibigay ang mas malaking confi and intel funds? Hindi ba common sense ito?" she said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also committed to increase the PCG’s funds in the coming budget hearing.

“We are one and united in increasing your funds whether it is confidential, intelligence funds or funding to give you proper equipment for your needs in the West Philippine Sea and protection all over our country,” Zubiri said.

