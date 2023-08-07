Beijing: US, PH 'infringing China’s sovereignty'

MANILA - Beijing on Monday accused the Philippines and the United States of infringing China's sovereignty, days after Chinese vessels blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine ships anew.

China's accusation came after the US State Department condemned the Chinese vessels' conduct on Saturday and reaffirmed its vow to defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack.

Beijing said Washington's statement "attacked China’s legitimate and lawful actions at sea aimed at safeguarding its rights and enforcing the law."

"The statement also voiced support for the Philippines’ unlawful, provocative behavior. China firmly opposes the statement. For some time, the US has been inciting and supporting the Philippines attempts to overhaul and reinforce its military vessel that was deliberately grounded on Ren’ai Jiao," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, using Beijing's moniker for Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

"The US even sent over military aircraft and vessels to assist and support the Philippines, and repeatedly sought to threaten China by citing the US Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. The US has been brazenly bolstering Philippines as it infringes upon China’s sovereignty, but those moves will not succeed," the ministry claimed.

Beijing renewed its past claims that Ayungin Shoal is part of "Nansha Qunda", which is known internationally as the "Spratly Islands". The Philippines, a claimant, calls it the "Kalayaan Islands."

China also revived its claim that the Philippines made a "commitment" to the removal of BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's claim to sovereignty in the area after China occupied the Mischief Reef in the mid-1990s.

Former Philippine defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said in 2021 that "as far as I know, there is no such commitment." He also then remarked that "China is a trespasser at the Ayungin Shoal."

LATEST 'BLOCKING AND HARASSING'

On Saturday, Philippine Coast Guard boats were delivering food, water, fuel, and other supplies to Filipino troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre when they were intercepted by the Chinese Coast Guard.

According to the PCG, the CCG sailed dangerously close to a Philippine boat and blasted water cannons at it and at an indigenous vessel, "blocking and harassing" the Filipino crew.

But Beijing's foreign ministry claimed PCG crews were stopped "in accordance with law and warned them off through appropriate law enforcement measures" and that the CCG maneuvers were "professional, restrained and beyond reproach."

This is the first time since November 2021 that the CCG used a water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

The US called China's latest spraying of water cannons at PCG vessels "unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations."

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu said her country was "concerned" by the incident, saying China's actions were "dangerous and destabilizing." Japanese envoy to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa called the incident a "harassment" that was "totally unacceptable," and that it infringed lawful activities of the sea and endanger the navigational safety.

The Canadian Embassy in the Philippines also said it "unreservedly condemns the dangerous and provocative actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels."

Saturday's incident came almost a month since the Philippines marked the 7th anniversary of the 2016 PCA ruling, which favored the country's claims of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone and effectively invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the highly disputed waters.

While the ruling has been supported by countries like Japan, the US, Australia, and France, China has repeatedly disregarded the decision.

RELATED VIDEO