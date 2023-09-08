The BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines on Friday reported having encountered "harassment, dangerous maneuvers, and aggressive conduct" by the Chinese Coast Guard in its fresh delivery of supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The resupply mission took place on Friday morning, the the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said in a statement.

"Harassment, dangerous maneuvers, and aggressive conduct of the vessels of the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against our public vessels took place again during the conduct of routine and regular operations well within our nation's Exclusive Economic Zone," it said.

The task force said it "strongly deplores and condemns" the "illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct" of the Chinese Coast Guard within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"The unprofessional act and dangerous maneuvers conducted by the China Coast Guard and its maritime militia will never prevail over our conduct of legal and legitimate operations that support rules-based international order," Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

But the Chinese Coast Guard claimed that Philippine vessels ventured into the area "without the permission of the Chinese government."

"The China Coast Guard strictly warned the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, tracked and monitored the vessels all the way and effectively regulated them," it said.

It added that Beijing had "indisputable sovereignty" over the waters.

"The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the sea areas under China's jurisdiction according to law."

Beijing ignores a 2016 arbitral award that said its historical claims to the waterway had no basis.



In a statement, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri lauded the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard for the "successful" resupply mission as he condemned China's "barbaric" act.

"This is a humanitarian resupply mission. Only barbarians at the gate will delight at seeing soldiers on a peaceful mission denied of food," he said.

At present, the country uses chartered boats in its rotation and resupply (RORE) missions in the West Philippine Sea. These vessels are escorted by the coast guard, with the Philippine Navy keeping a close watch.

A similar mission last month flared up tensions between the 2 countries after China blocked and fired water cannon at Philippine vessels.

Beijing earlier claimed that Manila had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, but had yet to provide evidence to back its claims.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the recent ASEAN Summit condemned the militarization of the South China Sea and emphasized the need for a code of conduct in the strategic waterway.