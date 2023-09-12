Crew members of the 'INS Rana', a Rajput-class destroyer of the Indian Navy, prepare flags and banners at the gangway to the vessel after it moored at a port in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2018. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — An Indian delegation is in Manila for a second round of dialogues to boost maritime partnerships and cooperation with the Philippines in the face of rising security tensions.

The Indo-Pacific region "is an arena which is becoming increasingly contested," noted Commodore Debesh Lahiri, Executive Director of India’s National Maritime Foundation.

"Rather than collaboration, contestation seems to be taking place because of some very aggressive designs of a particular nation,” Lahiri said.



Quoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Indo Pacific "needs to be...free, open and inclusive."

India is the world’s 5th biggest economy and around 50 percent of its trade passes through the South China Sea.

New Delhi in late August rejected a new map that showed Beijing's extended claims in the waterway and land that India says is theirs.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran previously discussed developing areas of engagements between New Delhi and Manila, with defense and maritime cooperation as top priorities.

Last year, the Philippines signed an agreement with India for the procurement of shore-based anti-ship missile system.

The two countries also have committees for joint defense cooperation and logistics.

In August, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Indian Navy signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for enhancing maritime cooperation.



The MOU will be "helpful" to the Philippines "because intelligence sharing between like-minded friends is crucial" to counter China's gray zone tactics or non-military methods to wear down a country's forces, analyst Don Mclain Gill said.

"China’s gray zone activities targets countries when isolated," said Gill, a lecturer on international studies at the De La Salle University and director for South and Southeast Asia, Philippines-Middle East Studies Association.





