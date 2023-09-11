Members of an inter-agency task force complete a visual inspection of MRT-3 facilities on Sept. 8, 2023. DOTr/Handout

MANILA — Making bomb jokes can land you in trouble even if you aren't in an airplane or at an airport, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded the public on Monday.

In an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also assured the public that a bomb threat at the Metro Rail Transit-3 last Friday was a hoax.

While people have been offloaded from their flights and arrested for making bomb jokes and bomb scares, Bautista said the prohibition is not limited to air travel.

"Ito pong parusa na ito, hindi lang sa eroplano, sa lahat ng mode of transport. Kaya tinatawagan natin ang mga kababayan na huwag po nilang gawing biro yung mga bomb threat," he said.

A man was arrested at the Shaw Boulevard station of the MRT-3 in March for making a bomb joke while security guards were inspecting passengers' bags.

Presidential Decree No. 1727 penalizes making bomb jokes and bomb threats with up to five years in prison, a fine of up to P40,000, or both.

"Kaya tinatawagan natin ang ating mga kababayan na wag po nilang gawing biro yung mga bomb threat. Pag sila ay napatunayang nagkasala ay may bilanggo po yan at meron pa hong fine," Bautista said.

SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE

Bautista said the DOTr's Office of Transportation Security created a committee that includes the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Philippine National Police to "seriously investigate" bomb threats, even ones that turn out to be hoaxes.

"Na-trace na rin (ang nagpadala) kaya 'yan ang isa sa mga reason kung bakit nagkaroon ng conclusion na hoax lang 'yan," he said of the emailed bomb threat last Friday.

Bautista said the department has not monitored any credible threat to the country's trains.

"Meron naman tayong security protocols at meron po tayong standards na sinusunod... lalo na during weekends and long weekends," he said.

