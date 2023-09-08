Bomb threat hits MRT-3; transport dept assures safety of passengers

An inter-agency task force completed a visual check inspection of MRT-3 facilities on Friday. DOTr



MANILA — The Department of Transportation on Friday said it was taking steps to ensure the safety of passengers after it received a bomb threat against the MRT-3.

After receiving the bomb threat in an email, the DOTr said it formed a task force with the Office for the Transportation Security, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center, the police "to enhance security deployment in all transportation sector."

"The task force would like to assure commuters that we are taking all actions to ensure safe and secure travel in all public transport systems," the DOTr said in a statement.



"We are conducting continuous assessment as to the credibility of the threat as basis for our next actions," it added.

It also asked the public "to refrain from circulating and sharing unverified information so as not to cause undue panic."

