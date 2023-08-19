Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A commuters' group on Saturday called on the management of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT) to consider extending the services of the railway until midnight, if 24/7 operations are not possible.

At present, the last MRT-3 train gets deployed at 10 p.m. and operations return past 4 a.m. Around-the-clock operations will not be possible as their trains have to be maintained during downtime, the MRT-3 management earlier said.

But Robert Javellana, president of the United Filipino Consumer and Commuters, said authorities should consider the rising Philippine population and the safety of the commuting public at night.

Javellana also stressed the heavy traffic along EDSA and Taft Avenue going to Baclaran and Monumento.

"Kailangan ng isang secured na serbisyong pang-transportasyon. Ito ang sinasabi nating MRT o LRT. Puwede namang magkumpuni ng 2 o hanggang 4 na oras para na rin sa safety ng ating kababayan," Javellana said over Radyo 630.

"'Yan naman ang aming hinihingi, hindi naman 'yung buong 24 oras para mayroon ding puwang sa pagkumpuni ng mga dapat i-double check ng mga nagbibigay serbisyo sa MRT at LRT," he added.

It will be okay, he said, if operations will be extended until 12 midnight or 1 a.m., adding that maintenance activities may be done for around 3 hours.

"Puwede na siguro 'yun (12 mn). Ang importante lang ay mapagbigyan natin ang ating mga mananakay," he said.

"Ang serbisyo ng transportasyon, wala namang pinipiling oras 'yan... handa na rin ang progreso kapag nakita natin na ang serbisyo sa transportasyon ay talagang binibigay ng ating pamahalaan na episyente," he said.

The MRT-3 management earlier said trains have to undergo aircon maintenance and troubleshooting, which was why the downtime was necessary.

"'Pag ma-delay po ng konti ‘yung isa, apektado po ‘yung iba. So kailangan po natin as per time schedule, masunod natin,” MRT-3 Director for Operations Oscar Bongon had said.