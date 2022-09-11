Catholic devotees offer flowers after attending a Mass celebrating the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Baclaran Church in Paranaque City on September 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,230 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,906,269.

Sixteen new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,304.

Active cases stood at 25,684, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,818,281.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,056 are from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate for the week of Sept. 4-10 is at 12.3 percent, slightly lower than the 12.4 percent recorded the previous week, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the country's average daily infections were at 2,449, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus infections in Mindanao were showing signs of plateauing, the DOH said recently. The Visayas was on a plateau, while the rest of the areas in the country are on a slow downward trend, it added.

At least 72.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.5 million have received their booster shots.

