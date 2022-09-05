Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 17,145 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the country recorded an average of 2,449 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Coronavirus infections in Mindanao are showing signs of plateauing, the agency said Monday. The Visayas is on a plateau while rest of the areas are on a slow downward trend, it added.

Of the new infections, 40 were severe and critical.

A total of 768 or 10.1 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, the DOH said.

Some 595 or 23.5 percent of 2,529 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

The DOH said the number of severe and critical cases show a slow decline.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 354 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

1 in September 2022

145 in August 2022

8 in July 2022

10 in June 2022

6 in May 2022

3 in April 2022

5 in March 2022

25 in February 2022

115 in January 2022

22 in December 2021

8 in November 2021

4 in October 2021

1 in September 2021

1 in July 2021

As of Sept. 4, more than 72.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, almost 18.2 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

