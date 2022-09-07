People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has verbally approved the recommendation of the country's COVID-19 task force to make wearing of face masks nationwide optional or voluntary, but the public has to wait for his executive order on the new policy, the country's health chief said Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases made the recommendation to the president after a recent meeting in light of Cebu City's adoption of said policy.

"The very reason why we are having this presscon and initially incoming the public of this was because there was this verbal approval from the President when they talked with Sec. Benhur (Abalos) from DILG," health department officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire told reporters in Malacanang.

"But, it's stated in the IATF Resolution No. 1, Series of 2022... that the IATF has resolved to recommend to the president, and that the president will issue an executive order regarding this policy," she added.

Cruz-Angeles, who attended the press conference virtually, said the recommendation is specifically to make mask-wearing optional in open spaces with ventilation, but senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are still encouraged to wear the protective gear outdoors.



Each government agency and locality must also implement interventions to improve the uptake of COVID-19 boosters, Vergeire said.

She said authorities are making a concept paper on the pilot testing in select areas "para makita natin kung kakayanin na ng sistema natin or hindi."

More details to follow.