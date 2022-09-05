Home > News Cebu City's optional face mask rule on 'trial period' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A slight revision is made to the more relaxed face mask rules in the central Philippine city of Cebu. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Cebu City optional face mask rule Cebu City optional face mask rule /video/news/09/05/22/no-funds-for-sugarcane-farmers-fertilizer-subsidy-in-2023-budget/video/news/09/05/22/marcos-widodo-sign-4-agreements/news/09/05/22/ilang-lugar-sa-eastern-samar-positibo-sa-red-tide/news/09/05/22/nagkaroon-ba-ng-data-breach-ang-tiktok/overseas/09/05/22/toddler-dies-after-left-in-bus-for-hours-in-japan