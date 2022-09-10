This PAGASA photo shows the location of storm Inday at 5 a.m. Saturday.

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday it could raise tropical cyclone wind signal over extreme northern Luzon, as severe tropical storm Inday is set to become a typhoon and expand its size.

"Possible na mahagip itong Batanes and even Babuyan group of islands, possible tayong magtaas ng tropical cyclone wind signal worst-case scenario po natin 'yan," PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Inday (international name: Muifa) has maintained its strength while it "slightly" accelerates over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA also said.

Sighted 495 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 4 a.m., Inday is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility by late Tuesday or early Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may be experienced over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Bataan, and Zambales in the next 24 hours due to the trough or extension of storm Inday, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. advisory.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Track of storm Inday. Photo by PAGASA

