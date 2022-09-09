Storm Inday may become typhoon in 24 hours: PAGASA

Tropical cyclone Inday spotted via satellite imaging on Friday. RAMMB/Himawari 8

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Inday (international name Muifa) may reach the typhoon category in the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said Inday has further intensified.

Located 720 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, the tropical cyclone is now packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 125 kph.

Inday may still intensify until Sunday or early Monday, PAGASA said, as the storm moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The projected track of Severe tropical storm Inday. PAGASA

However, Inday remains less likely to bring heavy rains in the country, according to the weather agency.

"The latest forecast scenario for INDAY shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over any land area in the country remains unlikely," it added.

Inday hitting the Philippine landmass is not expected, but its trough or extension may bring rain showers over parts of the archipelago.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, and Quezon province, said PAGASA's 24-hour bulletin released at 4 p.m. Friday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Inday may leave the Philippine area of responsibility early next week.

