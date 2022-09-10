MANILA – Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. on Friday said he trusts his constituents to protect themselves from COVID-19, prompting him to make the wearing of face masks outdoors optional in the entire province.

He also attributed the change in policy to the province's high vaccination rate and low number of COVID-19 cases.

In a video released by the Provincial Government, Defensor explained his reason he issued an executive order making face masks non-mandatory outdoors.

"Bakit optional siya? Kasi may tiwala na tayo sa ating mga residente. After more than two-and-a-half years of facing COVID-19, alam na natin kung ano ang gagawin. Alam natin na kapag immunocompromised at senior citizen ka, kailangan mong dagdagan ang iyong proteksyon," he said in Hiligaynon.

(Why did we make it optional? Because we trust our residents. After more than two-and-a-half years of facing COVID-19, we know what to do. We know that if you're immunocompromised or a senior citizen, you have to augment your protection.)

As of September 9, about 87.67 percent of Iloilo's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The province remains under the relaxed Alert Level 1 until September 15.

Iloilo is the third local government in the country to order the optional use of face masks outdoors.

Last June, the wearing of face masks became optional in Cebu Province, while Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama followed suit this September.

Rama has a similar reason to make face masks optional.

"I trust that the Cebuanos, our constituents, and transients from the province are responsible enough in the manner they will conduct themselves in public and when in other places," Rama had said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has also recommended to make the wearing of face masks optional nationwide, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "verbally approving" the move.

— with a report from Rolen Escaniel

