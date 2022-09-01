Watch more News on iWantTFC

CEBU CITY - Mayor Michael Rama of this city said Thursday that the implementation of his executive order regarding the non-obligatory use of face masks in open areas in the locality remains in effect.

Rama's remarks contradict the statement of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday night claiming the city mayor had agreed in principle with his request to defer the implementation of EO No. 5.

"Wala naman ide-defer dito eh, kasi hindi naman ito order absolutely (of) no wearing of face masks," Rama told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(There's nothing to be deferred because this is not an absolute order of no wearing of face masks.)

In a separate statement, he said he respects the chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government as they are allies, but hoped that Abalos will help update pandemic policies.

"We hope the national government will update its policies soon relative to the current circumstances of the pandemic and the unique conditions in every place in our archipelago," said Rama.

He continued: "His proposal to have Cebu City as pilot area is a good one. I welcome it. It would be appreciated much greater if we do so as One Cebu Island."

In Cebu province, the use of face masks is optional after Governor Gwen Garcia issued an order last June. Mayors Jonas Cortes and Junard Chan of Mandaue and Lapulapu, respectively, also signified to follow suit.

"I trust that the Cebuanos, our constituents, and transients from the province are responsible enough in the manner they will conduct themselves in public and when in other places," said Rama.

He said the use of face masks remains mandatory in hospitals, and for those who are immunocompromised.

The mayor said they will prioritize other health concerns such as dengue and other infectious diseases, now that children are back to school.

He directed the police to focus on other matters rather than health protocol implementation.

"What we do in dealing with the current circumstances that concern public health is shared responsibility and mutual respect," Rama said.

The Cebu medical society supports Rama's move to make the use of face masks optional, even as the Department of Health and some doctors oppose it.

In an interview, Dr. Peter Mancao, president of the society, said that it is time to remove the use of face masks following the decline in recorded COVID-19 cases.

"It’s time. The cases have gone down tremendously. We know that the vaccination is working and people want to go out. Anyway, this is voluntary," said Mancao.

He added that although a COVID surge is possible, most of the cases have been asymptomatic.

"Even the hospitals have closed down their COVID wards. They only allocate one or two rooms for it. There is a surge now, but for non-COVID cases," said Mancao.

He welcomed the idea that the city be made into a pilot area for the non-obligatory wearing of face masks.

The proposal was floated by Abalos on Wednesday when he asked the city to defer the implementation of the executive order.

Rama said he does not wish to be in conflict with the president and Abalos. But "if this matter is creating a certain concern," he said, he will bring it to his legal group that prepared the EO.

“Basta kami, kung ano 'yung suggestion ng IATF, ano 'yung suggestion ng DILG, we will work it out to attune to the national mandate. Guaranteed 'yan," he said.

(We will work with the suggestions of the IATF and DILG to attune them to the national mandate. That's guaranteed.)

— Reports from Annie Perez