MANILA — Malacañang has "terminated the appointment" of Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno for supposedly being unsupportive of the Marcos administration, it said on Friday.

Magno announced her resignation Thursday, days after posting on social media a graph depicting the law of supply and demand, with the caption "I miss teaching."

The finance undersecretary's post seemed to be a subtle criticism on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's order that mandates a price ceiling on two rice types to rein in on the soaring cost of the commodity.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, however, said the Finance undersecretary "has been against the policies of this administration."

Magno had also "made it known to the public on social media long before the President even assumed office."

"The termination of her appointment could only be expected as she clearly does not support the administration and its programs for nation-building," Bersamin said in a statement.

"Instead of working together with colleagues in the government to address any concerns, they were instead constantly done so through public fora," he added.

The Executive Secretary noted that it was counter intuitive for her to be part of the Marcos administration since she was "clearly set on maligning it to begin with."

Before quitting her post, Magno also led discussions on reforming the military and uniformed personnel pension system, and had pushed for higher tax on mining.

The finance undersecretary has said going back to the academe would give her the platform she needs to "advocate for good policies."

Magno's resignation will be effective on September 16.