Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno resigns

MANILA — Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno has resigned from her post, she confirmed on Thursday.

She said her resignation would take effect on September 16.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to serve the Filipino people, but I think the academe will give me the flexibility I need to advocate for good policies," Magno told ABS-CBN News.

The economist said she would be "teaching the law of supply and demand" at the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE).

Five days ago, Magno posted on Facebook a graph depicting the law of supply and demand, with the caption "I miss teaching."

Some of her friends commented on the cryptic post, with one saying that she could "teach it in [the] Cabinet" and another saying that she should show the post to the agriculture and trade departments.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who heads the agriculture department, last week approved a cap on the prices of rice, which recently spiked.

Before quitting her post, Magno also led discussions on reforming the military and uniformed personnel pension system, and had pushed for higher tax on mining.

Earlier on Thursday, Magno wrote on Facebook, "A wise man told me, if you do your job with integrity, you will be back in UPSE soon."



