PhilHealth now owes hospitals P27 billion, 'hopes' to pay in 90 days

The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on Sept. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) now owes hospitals in the country some P27 billion, which it promises to pay in the next 90 days, its president and chief executive officer told the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

Citing the state insurer's over P400 billion in investible funds and over P68 billion in net income, AGRI party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee scored the PhilHealth for not being able to pay hospitals.

He blamed this for why some hospitals no longer accept PhilHealth payments and why some hospitals can no longer afford the salaries of its staff.

"I'm happy to state to honorable congressmen that we will completely, hopefully, or very high percentage po within 90 days [mabayaran] 'yung P27 billion," PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma said.

Ledesma explained they will soon be rolling out the debit credit payment mechanism for the purpose.

"I'm confident that within 90 days from today bulk or majority if not all of the P27 billion will be paid off and hopefully that will make the hospitals and the doctors happy," Ledesma said.

Ledesma conceded to lawmakers that their cash position is high so they are also looking at reforms in the company.

Ledesma also revealed they have started revising the benefit case packages, among other reforms.

"We have a pending review for a reorg. Once that's approved we will increase the number of employees of PhilHealth from the current roughly 7,000 employees it will go above 10,000 employees," Ledesma also said.