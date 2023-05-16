PhilHealth office at Mother Ignacia St. in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health said Tuesday that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has proposed to transfer its administrative supervision to the Office of the President.

The state health insurer is an attached agency of DOH.

According to acting health chief Maria Rosario Vergeire, the DOH and PhilHealth have created a joint technical working group to evaluate the proposal.

"Kaya binuo itong technical working group na ito upang pag-aralang maigi itong proposal ng PhilHealth para masailalim na sila sa Office of the President," she said in a press briefing.

"Nothing is final yet. Proposal pa lang ito," she added.

In a statement Monday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros opposed the proposal, saying that both agencies must not relinquish their duties when it comes to the national health insurance program.

"Why would the DOH even consider relinquishing its responsibility and accountability as the principal national health authority in charge of PhilHealth? Why the sudden interest of the Office of the President in exercising authority over PhilHealth?" she said.

For Hontiveros, PhilHealth is and should remain attached to DOH for policy coordination and guidance towards the realization of universal health-care.

"The Office of the President may be biting off more than it can chew. Pataas ng pataas ang presyo ng bilihin. Wag naman natin isakripisyo pati ang kalusugan at libreng serbisyong medikal," she added.

Courtesy of DOH