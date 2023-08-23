The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on Sept. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The salaries and benefits of officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) almost tripled in 2022 at a total of P72.244 million, according to the latest Commission on Audit report.

In the Notes to Financial Statements included in the 2022 audit report on PhilHealth, the total amount included salaries and wages of the officials amounting to P71.450 million and terminal benefits amounting to P794,063.

State auditors noted that in 2021, the total salaries and wages of key management personnel was only P26.202 million, with zero terminal benefits.

Key management personnel refers to the executive team, from the senior vice president up to the president and chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, salaries and other benefits of ordinary personnel amounted to P4.972 billion in 2022.

In 2021, the total personnel services amount, including salaries, other compensation and statutory contributions totaled P4.277 billion.

PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma received a copy of the report on July 31, 2023.

Ledesma was named acting Philhealth chief in November last year and was officially appointed in July this year by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Ledesma replaced former Philhealth President and Chief Executive Officer Dante Gierran.

In the COA’s 2021 Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) involving remuneration received by officers of Government-Owned-or-Controlled Corporations, Gierran received a total of P4.449 million.

In 2022, Gierran received a total of P7.097 milllion.

Senior and executive vice presidents received total salaries and allowances ranging from P559,635 to P2.701 million in 2021.

In 2022, senior and executive vice presidents received salaries and allowances ranging from P5.708 million to P8.124 million each in 2022.

FROM THE ARCHIVES