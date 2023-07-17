PhilHealth ililipat sa ilalim ng Office of the President?

MAYNILA — Kung si Philhealth Vice President for Luzon Walter Bacareza ang tatanungin, pabor siyang ilipat sa ilalim ng Office of the President mula Department of Health ang jurisdiction ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Panauhing pandangal si Bacareza sa flag raising ceremony ng National Capital Region Police Office at sa kanyang speech, isa ang usaping sa paglipat ng jurisdiction sa kanyang tinalakay.

“Para sa akin po, let me be the first to say that Philhealth under Office of the President is a logical move because para meron direct supervision ang atin mahal na presidente, si President BongBong Marcos.” sabi ni Bacareza.

Ayon kay Bacareza, nasa Php P150 bilyon kada taon ang halagang nilalabas nang PhilHealth at natutulungan ang nasa 15 milyong Pilipino.

Kaya tingin niya makabubuti sa PhilHealth kung mangyayari ito.

“Personally I believe the transfer of the Philhealth to the Office of the President is, I think it’s strategically sound because it will give direct supervision," aniya.

“I think for us more on the pros we will be faster, we will be more agile. Of course the cons there it will be misconstrued as you know, fund will be utilized, but let me assure you that if we are going to be transferred to Malacanan, your funds will be intact," dagdag niya.

Kung mangyari mas mapapabilis aniya ang pagtugon ng PhilHealth, lalo pa at nag-iingat umano sila matapos ang P15 bilyong iskandalo noong pandemya.

Pero muling giit ng bise presidente ng korporasyon, walang nawalang pera.

“I am here to tell you, ladies and gentlemen, wala pong nawalang pera na P15 billion sa PhilHealth. Ang nangyari po sabi ni President Duterte at that time, ano ba talaga? May nawala ba talagang pera General Morales? Siyempre sabi ni Gen Morales, wala po. Sabi ni Duterte bumaba ka na diyan palitan kita.”

Pinabulaanan din ni Bacareza ang mga haka-hakang hanggang 2 taon na lang ang PhilHealth.

“I am happy to report to you, ladies and gentlemen that your Philhealth is in the peak of health. We are the most liquid and most stable government corporation today.

Kuwento ni Bacareza, noong 1999 nasa P36 bilyon ang asset ng PhilHealth na lumobo sa ngayon ng kalahating trilyon.

Intact aniya ang P478 bilyon ng corporation.

“We are capable of paying any and all claims that will be submitted to us. Basta clean claims lang. So your PhilHealth is in a healthy, healthy financial position.”

Dagdag pa ni Bacareza, madadagdagan na suporta sa dialysis support mula 90 yo 156 sessions.