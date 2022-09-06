Executive Sec. Victor Rodriguez faces members of the Blue Ribbon Committee Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to shed light on the events that transpired in connection with the controversial Sugar Order (SO) No. 4 issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration authorizing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday voted to subpoena Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez to attend its investigation into the supposed illegal importation order issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

Rodriguez earlier told the panel that he wouldn't make it to its Sept. 6 hearing as he would accompany President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in his state visit to Indonesia.

Minority Senator Risa Hontiveros moved to subpoena Rodriguez.

"His answers can be validated and cross-examined immediately by checking with the other resource persons; many of them are also here in person. Kaya importanteng in person din humarap si ES or at the very least via Zoom," she said.

(That's why it's important for ES to face us in person or at the very least via Zoom.)

The senator said Rodriguez should not answer questions through a written response.

"Bakit po mayroon tayong invited resource person na in effect, nagdidikta sa Blue Ribbon in what way siya sasagot ng mga tanong?" she asked.

(Why do we have an invited resource person who in effect is dictating to the Blue Ribbon the way he would answer questions?)

She also noted that Rodriguez said in a letter that he would not be able to attend the committee hearings "per instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr."

"On what basis ini-instruct ni Presidente ang pinakamataas na opisyal ng bureaucracy na hindi dumalo sa pagdinig ng isang Senate Committee, the Blue Ribbon committee at that?" Hontiveros asked.

(On what basis did the President instruct the highest official of the bureaucracy to skip the hearing of a Senate committee, the Blue Ribbon committee at that.)

"Hindi naman po yata tama na si (It doesn't seem right that) ES who leads the bureaucracy in service of the President... and the people ay ligtas at sitting pretty habang ang mga matatapat na civil servants at career employees at ginagawang fall guys," she added.

(It doesn't seem right that ES who leads the bureaucracy in service of the President and the people is safe and sitting pretty, while honest civil servants at career employees are turned into fall guys.)

Of the 14 Blue Ribbon Committee members who participated, 11 voted to subpoena Rodriguez. Three voted not to subpoena him.

Rodriguez appeared in the committee's first hearing, but left after reading his prepared statement. He skipped the second hearing to attend a Cabinet meeting.

During the probe, 2 former officials said Rodriguez did not immediately reply to a text message about the planned importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar. Despite the lack of reply, they said they approved the importation because "the situation was very urgent during this time."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri recently said he believed Rodriguez was innocent in the controversial sugar importation order.

"I absolutely do not believe that he is part of this plan, of coming out of illegal order to import sugar. Why? Because he was the one who took it to the President, and told the President about this particular plan. That they already signed the import order without the President’s approval… kung kasama sya dito bakit sya magsusumbong kay Presidente,” Zubiri said.

(If he is part of it, why would he raise it to the President?)



Malacañang last week said it would wait for senators to release their findings before commenting on the issue.

The Palace recently said stakeholders agreed with a proposal to import around 150,000 metric tons of sugar during a meeting with Marcos. This is half of what the SRA's canceled resolution aimed to import.

