Pimentel warns Rodriguez vs skipping Senate probe on sugar mess

Sen. Koko Pimentel and Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on Friday warned Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez against skipping the hearings of the Senate Blue Ribbon panel investigation the sugar importation mess.

“Matindi si Executive Secretary... Bigyan naman niya ng time ang Senate Blue Ribbon committee na makapagtanong ang mga miyembro tungkol sa sinabi niya,” Pimentel said.

Rodriguez has informed panel chair Sen. Francis Tolentino that he will not be attending next week’s continuation of the hearing regarding the sugar importation issue due to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s overseas trips.

Rodriguez attended the first hearing last Aug. 23 but failed to join the next due to a Cabinet meeting.

Pimentel said the Senate Blue Ribbon committee deserves respect from all government officials.

"It weakens the committee. If the Senate Blue Ribbon committee is weakened, it weakens the entire institution of the Senate. 'Yan ang pinaka-powerful naming committee, pinakamahalaga naming committee 'yan,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel said Rodriguez's absence is unacceptable.

"Hindi compromise na hindi mag-a-appear. Hindi puwede 'yun. That is not a compromise," he said.

"And if you are abroad, [attend] online,” Pimentel added.

The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will hold its third hearing Tuesday.