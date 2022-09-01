Senate panel to wrap up probe on sugar importation mess soon

Senators grill former officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration led by ex-chief Hermenegildo Serafica and former Department of Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian during the continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the alleged irregular sugar importation order, on Aug. 30, 2022. Joseph Vidal and Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will soon wrap up its investigation on the supposed illegal importation order issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration, the panel chairman said Thursday.

"[In] the last 2 hearings, I think we have sufficient evidence to establish evidence to really make an objective conclusion to this," Sen. Francis Tolentino told ANC's "Headstart".

The probe stemmed from the controversial Sugar Order No. 4, which would authorizes the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar into the country. The order was later nullified by Malacañang.

Tolentino described as "perception" claims made by former SRA chief Hermenegildo Serafica and Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian over supposed "signals" they received from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regarding the importation of sugar.

"They were made to believe by who? That was their own subjective interpretation of events. But the events would later prove that what they did was illegal," he said.

After the last two hearings, Tolentino said "established evidence" would show that those involved with the issuance of SO No. 4 "acted with the impression that they were authorized".

In light of the controversy at the SRA, the senator proposed some measures at the agency.

"For instance, it would be more proper to have a 5-man board as what came out during the last hearing," Tolentino said.

"[Number] 2, it really has to be a collegial body deciding for the sugar industry. And the powers of the administrator should be clipped for mere internal administration within the agency."

"And the matter of reclassifying should really be based on market needs and decisions coming from the board, based on real consultations," he continued.

The Senate panel will be conducting another hearing before concluding their investigation.

In an earlier interview, Tolentino said the committee could already draft its initial report regarding SO No. 4 and assured the public appropriate charges would be recommended.