MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running for a Senate seat in 2022, but she can go for a local position if she decides not to run for President.

Asked in an interview with ANC's Headstart if she is open to running for Senate, she said: "No, I’m not."

"Tingin ko, hindi 'yun 'yung aking strength," she said when pressed why she doesn't want to run for senator.

(I think that is not my strength.)

"I can run for a local position, I can retire, I can just help the next administration if I don’t run for president," she said.

Robredo has said she is open to running for president, but has yet to announce her final decision if she will do so.

She said she is "very, very grateful" for the trust different groups have given her in urging her to run for the presidency, saying she does not take this support lightly.

"I continue to give serious thought to this," she said.

Because she believes "so much is at stake" in the 2022 elections, she said she is meeting with "small groups" to involve them in her decision-making and "broaden our base."

"I still firmly believe that we need to talk beyond our usual circles. Yung paniniwala ko pa din is to go into 2022 with a united front," she said.

"Hindi ko naman tinitingnan yung sarili ko na savior. I have always kept myself close to the ground. Kaya sa akin, alam ko na hindi kaya ng very best of intentions. Sa akin, parati akong nakikinig sa pakiramdam ng maraming tao," she said.

(I don't see myself as a savior. I have always kept myself close to the ground. That's why for me, I know that the very best of intentions won't suffice. For me, I always listen to the people.)

Robredo said she is open to supporting the possible team-up of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno "if that will be the result of discussions of the broadest coalition that we can form."

"Bukas ako sa kahit ano na would put a stop to this kind of governance already," she said.

(I am open to whatever would put a stop to this kind of governance already.)