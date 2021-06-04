Robredo says open to running for President contrary to ex-lawmaker's claim

VP says to decide at 'right time'

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said on Friday that she remains open to running for president next year and would announce her decision at the right time.

Robredo made the statement after a former lawmaker said she would run for governor of her home province Camarines Sur in the 2022 polls, and has supposedly transferred her residence to meet the requirement for this post.

"Sa gitna ng maraming haka-haka, uulitin ko lang ang ilang beses ko na ring sinabi: Wala pang desisyon na ako'y tatakbong gobernador. Nananatili akong bukas na maging kandidato sa pagka Pangulo," Robredo said on Facebook.

(In the middle of speculation, I will repeat what I have repeatedly said: There is no decision yet that I would run for governor. I remain open to being a candidate for President.)

"Maraming konsiderasyon ang isinasaalang-alang pero siguradong mag-dedesisyon ako sa tamang panahon. Sinisiguro ko sa lahat na ipapaalam ko kung may narating nang desisyon," she added.

(There are many considerations, but I will surely decide at the right time. I assure everyone that I will disclose the decision once it's reached.)

President Rodrigo Duterte last year said he would make Robredo's candidacy a "nightmare" should she decide to gun for the highest Executive post.

The President has repeatedly denied that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would seek to succeed him in the 2022 race.

However, his choices for which presidential bet to endorse includes Duterte-Carpio, his former aide Sen. Christopher Go, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and former senator Bongbong Marcos, the President's spokesman said on Thursday.

Duterte, 76, is not eligible for re-election. He is considering running for vice president.

